Putin signed law on electronic receipts in tax-free system

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law making possible to issue electronic receipts in the tax-free system. The document was posted on the official web portal of legal information and will come into force from January 1 of the next year.

The law provides the opportunity of organizing electronic documents management among all participants in the system of value-added tax compensation for foreign nationals. Retailers selling goods to foreign nationals, entities providing VAT refund services, the Federal Tax Service and the Federal Customs Service of Russia will participate in the documents management. Participants in the electronic system can exchange electronic receipts or data from receipts and data of customs notes evidencing the fact of goods removal outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Russian Internal Revenue Code makes it possible for foreign nationals to have a VAT refund when taking goods purchased in Russia outside the Eurasian Economic Union since January 1, 2018. The tax refund is allowed for goods purchased in special stores on territories comprised in a special government list. VAT is not refunded for excised goods, such as alcoholic drinks and tobacco.