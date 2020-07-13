KIA recalls over 5,000 cars in Russia

MOSCOW, July 13. / TASS /. The official representative of KIA in Russia - Kia Motors Russia and the CIS LLC has issued a recall for 5,128 Kia Seltos (SP2) series vehicles on Monday. According to the Russian Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology, the recall concerns vehicles sold from December 2019 to June 2020.

"The reason for the recall: the steering column of cars equipped with a mechanical locking system (MSCL) does not lock in the parked position," the department explained.

On vehicles that fall under the recall program, the steering column shaft will be replaced. Work will be carried out free of charge for the car owners.