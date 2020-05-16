First subsidies to Russian airlines planned before end of May - Transport Minister

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The first payments of subsidies to Russian airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic are scheduled to begin before the end of May. The total volume of subsidies will amount to 23.4 bln rubles ($318.5 mln), of which Aeroflot may claim 7.9 bln rubles ($107.54 mln), Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Dietrich told reporters.

"Companies are now actively seeking this support, I think that we will try to start issuing the first tranches by the end of May," Dietrich said. "Preliminary estimations showed us that Aeroflot [group] may receive 7.9 bln rubles," he added. The Ministry of Transport is working to bring compensation to airlines "as soon as possible", Dietrich noted.

According to the ministry, Aeroflot’s application has been reviewed and is missing several documents and signatures, which will be fixed. Applications on Friday were also filed by Ural Airlines, S7, Smartavia and Azur Air.

Earlier, the the Russian government allocated 23.4 bln rubles ($318.5 mln) to the Federal Air Transport Agency from the reserve fund for subsidies to Russian airlines affected by the coronavirus pandemic.