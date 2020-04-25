PM Mishustin asks to work on removing restrictions on business before April 30

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the Ministry of Labor, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, and the Ministry of Health to prepare proposals for phasing out restrictions on the activities of organizations and individual entrepreneurs, according to a report following a meeting of the Coordination Council for combatting the spread of new coronavirus in Russia.

According to the statement, proposals for phasing out the restrictions introduced due to coronavirus should be presented before April 30.

Earlier Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said that the country's economy is losing about 100 bln rubles ($1.34 bln) daily due to pandemic limitations.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.