Envoy to France calls on Europe to foster business in Russia despite sanctions

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Chief executives of 38 international companies from the United States, Europe and Asia will take part in the meeting of the Foreign Investment Advisory Council (FIAC) chaired by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, EY Managing Partner Alexander Ivlev told TASS on Friday.

"There will be 38 chief executives of the largest international companies doing business in Russia. In particular, US, European and Asian companies will be present there. Absolutely different industries and sectors: oil industry, banking sector, consumer goods, and others," Ivlev said.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev earlier directed to hold the 33rd FIAC meeting on October 21.