Collective Security Treaty exercises not aimed at anyone — Chief of Joint Staff

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) exercises are held as scheduled and are not directed against third countries, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel General Andrey Serdyukov stated at a briefing.

"All activities and exercises being conducted are scheduled, are not directed against third countries, and are intended to enhance the coordination of command and control bodies and troops, as well as to maintain the readiness of forces and assets to perform their intended missions in the interests of ensuring collective security," he noted.

Serdyukov also said that the 2026 CSTO joint exercises will include more than 5,000 personnel and over 1,000 units of weapons, military equipment, and special vehicles.