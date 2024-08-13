Russian security official points to joint efforts by Moscow, Belgrade to boost ties

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Moscow and Belgrade share efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said at a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

"We share not only negotiating issues but also real and specific efforts to straighten relations with our Serbian friends and colleagues," Shoigu pointed out.

He thanked Vulin for accepting Russia’s invitation to attend the Army 2024 forum.

"I am confident that you will find many interesting, important and useful things here that could help ensure Serbia’s security and boost the armed forces," the Russian Security Council secretary said.