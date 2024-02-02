Weapons production in Russia continues at high pace to meet country’s needs, Putin says

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. The production of weapons in Russia is continuing at the high pace mandated by the country’s current needs, President Vladimir Putin said in remarks today in Tula at a meeting with activists of the Everything for Victory! forum.

"Both the quality and quantity [of weapons] are being ensured across almost the entire range of products at the high pace that the country currently demands," he said at the meeting.

Putin stressed that it was defense industry workers who were making such achievements possible as they "are working hard at manufacturing facilities and, when necessary, traveling to the combat zone to see how their products are performing in the field and then making the necessary adjustments." According to the president, such defense sector employees are exhibiting "genuine heroism, pure and simple."

The head of state emphasized that the government would continue to support the defense industry financially by means of making advanced payments for orders. Putin also highlighted the need for additional payment for overtime work. "We will also address the relevant social issues," he pledged.