Putin announced missile test because Valdai club participants were interested — spokesman

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the trial of the Burevestnik missile, because this topic posed interest for the participants of the Valdai Discussion Club meeting, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president announced, he made the statement that we continue development of these weapon systems. This topic had repeatedly been discussed in the international informational agenda in the recent weeks, it posed interest for the participants of the Valdai club, so Putin announced it," the spokesman said.

On October 5, the head of state announced that Russia has almost completed is work on modern strategic weapons. He announced that Russia successfully carried out the last test of the Burevestnik global-range cruise missile, equipped with a nuclear engine.