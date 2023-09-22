No confirmation of rumor about group of saboteurs in Kursk Region — authorities

KURSK, September 22. /TASS/. There has been no confirmation of rumors in a number of Telegram channels a group of saboteurs had entered the Kursk Region, the press-service of the region’s government has said.

"A rumor in one of the federal Telegram channels about a group of Ukrainian saboteurs entering the Kursk Region is unconfirmed," the press service said.

According to the regional authorities, a standard preventive raid by law-enforcement agencies is currently under way in the Sudzha district.