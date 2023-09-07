Russian aircraft deliver nine airstrikes on Ukrainian forces in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian Ka-52 and Mi-28 helicopters and attack aircraft of Russia’s Battlegroup West delivered nine airstrikes on Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Thursday.

"Crews of Ka-52, Mi-28 assault helicopters and attack aircraft of the Battlegroup West delivered nine airstrikes on areas of the deployment of manpower and weapons of the 14th mechanized brigade of territorial defense units near the settlements of Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Stelmakhovka, and Berestovoye," he said.

According to the spokesman, the crew of a Su-34 bomber delivered an airstrike on the place of temporary deployment of the 43rd mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian army near the village of Peschanoye.