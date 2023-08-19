Russian air defenses destroy 23 Ukrainian drones, some near Energodar

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have destroyed 23 Ukrainian UAVs in the special operation zone, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov has said.
"Air defenses have destroyed 23 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region, Kremennaya, Zolotaryovka, Svatovo and Privolye in the Lugansk People's Republic, Staromikhailovka and Spornoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Energodar and Shevchenkovo of the Zaporozhye Region during one day," he said.