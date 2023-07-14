Kiev makes over 20 unsuccessful attempts to attack LPR in July — republic's head

LUGANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts to attack the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) since early July, acting LPR Head Leonid Pasechnik said on Friday.

"The enemy does not abandon attempts to break through into the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic. Since early July alone, Ukrainian armed formations have made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts, sustaining substantial losses. Well-coordinated actions by UAV specialists and reconnaissance squads have made it possible to timely detect preparations for offensive operations and deliver pre-emptive strikes on the amassed Ukrainian army personnel," the acting LPR head wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrainian troops attempted to break through into LPR territory nine times in the Novodruzhesk-Grigorovka direction and 12 times in the Berestovoye-Pereyezdnoye area. In the Volcheyarovka-Ivano-Daryevka section, Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian attacks. The enemy lost a total of over 200 soldiers in these attacks, Pasechnik said.

In the Artyomovka direction, units of Russia’s Akhmat special operations force captured 13 Ukrainian soldiers, and also five items of trophy hardware: two tanks, two motor vehicles and an armored combat vehicle, he said.

Units of the LPR 2nd army corps "continue defending the frontiers of the Lugansk People’s Republic," Pasechnik said.