Around 80 Ukrainian projectiles fired at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Overall, Ukrainian forces fired more than 80 rounds of ammunition on localities in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday, adding that one has been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

"The outskirts of the village of Kozinka, Graivoronsky District, came under mortar fire, with 11 munitions being fired on it. <…> The outskirts of two more villages, Spodaryushino and Rozhdestvenka, too, were shelled, with 14 and two registered attacks, respectively. <…> As many as 11 artillery shells were fired on the outskirts of the village of Mokraya Orlovka, with no casualties," Gladkov reported.

According to the governor, a man sustained shrapnel wounds to his forearm, arm and chest as six artillery shells were fired on the village of Grafovka, Krasnoyaruzhsky District; he has been taken to hospital. A power transmission line was also damaged in that attack, while the roofing and walls of a farm’s storage facility were damaged by the debris of six projectiles fired on the outskirts of the village of Repyakhovka, the governor said.

The village of Varishkino outside Belgorod came under artillery fire, with seven shells being fired on it, and the enemy dropped two explosives from a drone on the village of Naumovka, with no casualties or damage reported. Three more localities in the Valuiki and Shebekino neighborhoods were hit with mortar fire, again with no casualties or damage, the Belgorod Region governor concluded.