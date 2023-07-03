Another US mercenary killed in Ukraine — media

WASHINGTON, July 3. /TASS/. US Marine Corps veteran Ian Tortorici, who fought on the side of Kiev, has been killed in Ukraine, CBS News reported.

According to the media outlet, Tortorici, who joined Ukraine’s International Legion 15 months ago, was killed in the city of Kramatorsk last week. His family confirmed his death.

Russia’s Investigative Committee announced in late May that over 2,000 mercenaries from 71 countries were engaged in military activities against Russia in the special military operation zone. The committee specified that there were 366 Georgian nationals, 234 Americans, 233 British citizens, 185 Syrians and 70 Canadians among them.