National Guard may get tanks, heavy weaponry, says director

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard may get tanks and heavy weapons as part of their weaponry, Director Viktor Zolotov told journalists on Tuesday.

"This issue is pressing now. We don't have tanks and other heavy weapons. We will be introducing them into the troops," he said. According to Zolotov, the timeframe will depend on funding. This issue has already been discussed with President Vladimir Putin, he added.

Zolotov reiterated that National Guard has various units, including artillery units, as well as attack helicopters.