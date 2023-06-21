Putin notes 'huge role' of modern military equipment in special operation missions

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted the huge role played by the latest models of armored vehicles, air defense and electronic warfare systems in carrying out the missions of the special military operation.

"In the course of the special military operation, a huge role in performing combat missions has been played by the latest models of armored vehicles, strike missile and aircraft systems, air defense and electronic warfare systems," he said at a meeting with graduates of military education institutions.

The production and improvement of these weapons "will definitely be continued," Putin said.

The president said that the plans to improve the capabilities of all components of the Russian Armed Forces will be implemented in full.

"We still have much to do to qualitatively increase the capabilities of all components of the armed forces, and we will implement these plans in full, utilizing our own scientific, technological, production and personnel potential," Putin stated.

He said that all these ideas will be implemented on the basis of the growing capabilities of the domestic defense industry and Russian high-tech business.