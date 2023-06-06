West involved in attack on Kakhovka HPP by supplying Kiev with weapons — lawmaker

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The West is involved in the damages caused to the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant’s (HPP) as it has been supplying Ukraine with weapons since last year, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday.

"Outrageous terrorism, banditry. No other way to name it," Head of the Faction of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), Chairman of the Duma Committee on international Affairs Leonid Slutsky said.

"The West is certainly involved, because if there had not been an endless supply of lethal weapons since last year’s late March, there would have been nothing to shell with the Kakhovka HPP," Slutsky said.

"We definitely deplore such acts that take place nowadays," he added.

The Ukrainian military shelled the Kakhovka hydropower plant overnight to June 6 presumably from an Olkha multiple launch rocket system, destroying the hydraulic valves and triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels have already exceeded 10 meters in Novaya Kakhovka.

Now, there are 14 settlements in the flood zone, in total about 80 may be inundated. Residents of nearby settlements are being evacuated, while authorities say that large-scale evacuations would not be required. The destruction of the hydroelectric power station caused serious damage to the environment, farmlands along the Dnieper were washed away, and there is a risk of the North Crimean Canal drying up.