MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Crewmembers of the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system hit positions of the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian troops, spokesman of the Battlegroup West Sergey Zybinsky told TASS.

"CBR troops delivered strikes against accumulated manpower, armament and materiel of the 103rd separate territorial defense brigade near Novoselovskoe locality by fire from the TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower system," Zybinsky said.

Group’s aviation delivered missile and bomb strikes against concentration areas, armament and combat vehicles of 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades and territorial defense units of the Ukrainian armed forces, he noted.

Furthermore, an enemy Grad MLRS was destroyed and a reconnaissance drone was destroyed during combat operations.