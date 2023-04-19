Eight Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Pacific waters in large-scale drills

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Eight Russian Tu-22M3 long-range missile-carrying bombers performed combat training flights over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Sea of Japan in the Pacific Fleet’s large-scale drills, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"As part of the sudden combat readiness inspection of the Pacific Fleet, a part of the Airborne Forces and logistic support units, eight Tu-22M3 long-range bombers conducted a combat training flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Okhotsk and the northern part of the Sea of Japan. During the inspection, the crews of the Tu-22M3 long-range bombers provided air support for the Pacific Fleet’s forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian long-range aircraft carry out their flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states, the ministry stressed.

Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers are designed to strike enemy ground and naval targets with supersonic missiles and bombs. The bombers have an operational range of 7,000 km and can carry nuclear weapons.

The Russian Pacific Fleet’s forces went on heightened alert on April 14 in a surprise combat readiness check. The naval sailors will exercise to prevent a potential enemy’s penetration into the southern part of the Sea of Okhotsk, repel the landing of an adversary force on the Island of Sakhalin and the southern Kuril Islands, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu earlier reported.

The sudden combat readiness inspection commanded by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov also involves some units of the Aerospace Forces. The sweeping drills are aimed at raising the preparedness of the Russian forces for "repelling a potential enemy’s aggression from oceanic and maritime directions." The exercise will also focus on operations by strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarines.

As Defense Minister Shoigu reported on April 17, the Pacific Fleet’s surprise combat readiness inspection involves over 25,000 personnel, 167 combat ships and support vessels, including 12 submarines, and 89 aircraft and helicopters.