DONETSK, March 27. /TASS/. Russian forces in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) are waiting for Western-made Leopard and Abrams tanks, shipped to Ukraine, to appear on the battlefield, in order to capture them and study them to combat these vehicles more efficiently, says Yan Gagin, advisor to Acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin.

"Every piece of NATO equipment or military vehicle that we get our hands on goes to research. Every trophy weapon improves our defense industry, helps us know our enemy, understand how and what to use to fight it. Everything that is obtained by our military-technical intelligence agencies will be studied. The Leopard and Abrams tanks are particularly interesting. Communications, security and guidance systems, installed on enemy vehicles, including these very tanks, pose very serious interest," he said, adding that "everything related to radars" is also interesting.

Gagin noted that Russia is already in possession of numerous pieces of anti-tank weapons, small arms, armored vehicles and artillery.

"The vehicles shipped by the West include some very mediocre ones that have no outstanding features. One such vehicle was recently seen near the city of Chasov Year - a Swiss-made Eagle armored automobile. Its specifications have been known for a long time already, there is no need to trophy it, it is no better than the Hummer or the Tigr. Just a generic automobile," the advisor added.

After the beginning of the Russian special military operation, the West has shipped billions of dollars worth of weapons and military vehicles to Kiev. Moscow repeatedly underscored that it views shipment of weapons to Kiev as an irresponsible step that leads to further escalation. Meanwhile, military experts note that Western states often ship obsolete pieces of equipment to Ukraine, replacing their own vehicles with newer ones.