GENICHESK, March 24. /TASS/. Servicemen of the Russian battlegroup Dnepr have repelled an attack of Ukrainian drones on some settlements in the Kherson Region, Roman Kodryan, a spokesman for the battlegroup, told reporters on Friday.

"Air defense units of the battlegroup Dnepr have repelled another drone attack by Ukrainian nationalists on residential neighborhoods of Kherson Region settlements," he said.

He said the crew of the self-propelled air defense system Pantsir-S1 destroyed three kamikaze drones in the area of the Golaya Pristan town on the eastern bank of the Dnieper.