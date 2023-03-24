Foreign weapons, specialists to be legitimate targets for Russia’s army, Medvedev warns

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The weapons supplied to Kiev and foreign weapon specialists arriving with them are legitimate targets for the Russian military, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS, and users of leading Russian social media network VKontakte.

"It is absolutely obvious that this [Western supplies of hardware and weapons of destruction to Ukraine] is a direct participation in the conflict, their analysts have recognized this," Medvedev stated. "If military specialists go there together with these weapons, this is direct evidence that the country is involved in the conflict. Therefore, if Patriot systems or any other weapons of destruction are brought to the territory of Ukraine together with foreign specialists, they are certainly a legitimate target and are subject to destruction," he stressed.

According to him, these foreign specialists "are combatants, they are enemies of our state." "They must be eliminated. And they must understand this, that as soon as an American or Polish soldier appears there, he must be eliminated. There is no other way. There can be no reference here to a conflict between Russia and NATO. If it is a NATO soldier - let him stay there. Therefore, whether it is planes or these depleted uranium shells - this means participation in the conflict against our country," the politician summed up.