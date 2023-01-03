Russian Armed Forces destroy MLRS shelling Makeyevka — Defense Ministry

SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATIONS STAFF, January 4. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed by the return fire the multiple launch rocket system of the Ukrainian army attacking Makeyevka, First Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Sergey Sevryukov told reporters.

"The multiple launch rocket system, using which the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled Makeyevka, was destroyed by the return fire," the General said.

As a result of missile and air strikes against materiel in the area of the Druzhkovka railway station of the Donetsk People’s Republic, four HIMARS launchers, four RM-70 MLRS units, more than 800 rocket projectiles and eight vehicles were destroyed, and more than two hundred Ukrainian nationalists and foreign mercenaries were killed, Sevryukov said.

"Furthermore, a temporary deployment site of a unit of the ‘Foreign Legion’ was hit in Maslovka area, where more than 130 foreign mercenaries were destroyed," he added.