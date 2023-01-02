Russian airstrikes on Ukraine’s Foreign Legion leave over 70 foreign mercenaries killed

MOSCOW, January 2. /TASS/. Russia’s Armed Forces hit the so-called Ukrainian Foreign Legion’s temporary deployment points in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and in the Kharkov Region, killing more than 70 foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Monday.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered high-precision strikes on temporary deployment points of the Foreign Legion near Markovo and Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novoosinovo in the Kharkov Region, killing more than 70 foreign mercenaries and injuring over 100 more," Konashenkov reported.