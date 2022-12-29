Russia to increase shipbuilding pace, volume for Navy — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 29. /TASS/. Russia will increase the pace and volume of construction of various kinds of ships, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"We will increase the pace and volume of construction of ships of various designs, equip them with the most modern weaponry, conduct operational and combat training of sailors taking into account the experience gained, including during the special military operation," the head of state said on Thursday at the commissioning ceremony of new ships in the Russian Navy.

He stressed that the country's authorities would "do everything necessary to reliably ensure Russia's security" and protection of its national interests in the world’s oceans.

Putin noted that the nuclear submarine Generalissimus Suvorov of the Borey-A family, which today became part of the Navy, was equipped with Bulava ballistic missiles, thus tangibly increasing the capabilities of the Russian nuclear naval forces. "Four more such submarines will be built under the current state arms program, which will ensure Russia's security for decades to come," the president said.

The Russian naval flag was also hoisted on the small missile ship Grad. According to Putin, ships of this class showed high efficiency in solving combat tasks in Syria and "proved themselves well during the special military operation". The new generation of ships also includes naval minesweepers, such as the Anatoly Shlemov ship, which also joined the Navy today. "This project is considered one of the most successful Russian developments in surface shipbuilding. Ten more ships of this class are planned to be built in the future," Putin stressed.