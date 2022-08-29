Russian warship eliminates enemy submarine in Far Eastern drills

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s small anti-submarine warfare ship MPK-82 of the taskforce for the defense of the waterway area in the country’s northeast eliminated a notional enemy’s submarine during drills off the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Far East, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Fleet’s combat training plan in the area of the coastline of the Kamchatka Peninsula. The MPK-82 crew exercised at a naval combat training range to practice anti-submarine warfare objectives with the fulfillment of combat training assignments during a shipborne tactical drill to actively counteract the simulated enemy’s forces and resources," the press office said in a statement.

In its efforts to hunt down the enemy submarine, the small anti-submarine warfare ship practiced interoperability with a Ka-27PL helicopter and an Il-38 anti-submarine plane of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation. After spotting the submarine, the MPK-82 personnel fired practice torpedoes and employed rocket-propelled depth charges, it said.

A Pacific Fleet submarine simulated the enemy sub in the drills, the press office reported.