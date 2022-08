MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Mi-24 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force on a helipad in the Nikolayev Region in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

