Russian army destroys Ukrainian military’s fuel depot near Zaporozhye

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. A Ukrainian Armed Forces’ fuel depot containing over 50,000 tonnes of diesel fuel was destroyed during Russia’s special military operation. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"A Ukrainian Armed Forces’ fuel depot containing over 50,000 tonnes of diesel fuel meant for the Dnepr operational task force was destroyed near the city of Zaporozhye," he said.

According to him, airstrikes and artillery attacks targeted the command post of Ukraine’s Tenth Mountain Assault Brigade near the Druzhkovka settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, as well as troops and military equipment in 135 areas. Two weapons and ammunition depots were destroyed near Trudovoye and Soledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic.