Russian troops always return home after drills unlike NATO’s troops, says top diplomat

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s troops always return home after drills to sites of permanent deployment, whereas NATO’s troops after the maneuvers in Baltic and Black Sea states usually remain on the territory of those countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following talks with British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday.

"Unlike the drills on its territory, which Russia performs, and after which the troops return to garrisons, the troops that are far from the territory of both the UK, the US, Canada, are sent to Baltic states, to Black Sea states, those troops and arms usually never get back home," he said.

"We also spoke about it today, but the minister pretty much clearly explained that it is no business of ours, whereas Russian troops on the Russian territory are London’s main concern, while the de-escalation logo is the uniting factor for the whole western community," Lavrov pointed out.