Ukraine sees no ‘substantial’ actions on border with Russia — Ukrainian defense minister

KIEV, January 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov on Friday said there were no significant events happening on the border with Russia.

"The situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border at this time is no different from what it was in the spring of last year," he said in a speech at the parliament. "Now there are no significant actions or phenomena."

The minister also explained why the data on the alleged concentration of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine vary. Some countries measure the number of troops at a distance of up to 200 km from the border of Ukraine, while others up to 400 km, he said. Ukraine uses the range of up to 200 km, Reznikov said.

According to the minister, Kiev is also closely monitoring the movement of troops, including Russian ones, across the territory of Belarus. "As for the Russian troops that are doing exercises in Belarus, they look more like an occupation force than a strike group and pose more of a threat to Minsk than to Ukraine," he said.

Reznikov said Ukraine is not a threat to Belarus.

"We have very warm feelings for the Belarusian people, and any forceful actions against Belarus are contrary to the interests of Ukraine," he said. "I want Minsk to hear this too."