Ka-52 attack helicopters to enter service with Russia’s Central Military Command

YEKATERINBURG, January 24. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Military District will for the first time receive a squadron of new Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopters by the end of 2022, Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin said on Monday.

"By the end of the year, we are planning to receive a squadron of new Ka-52 attack helicopters to bolster the combat might of the army aviation brigade stationed in the Urals. This will be the first unit in the Military District to operate this type of advanced rotorcraft," the commander said.

The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ reconnaissance/attack helicopter can provide target acquisition and designation and is furnished with signature control devices, electronic warfare and active anti-jamming systems. It is designated to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in the tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time.

The ‘Alligator’ is furnished with modern avionics and powerful armaments while its coaxial rotor system and enhanced longitudinal control enable it to effectively maneuver and perform complex aerobatic operations. The Ka-52 offers a high degree of protection for its crew, advanced automatic systems for easy piloting and is easy to service and maintain on the ground.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg in the Urals.