Russian defense firm unveils plans to upgrade T-80BVM main battle tanks

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) plans to start upgrading T-80BVM main battle tanks, the Uralvagonzavod press office told TASS at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum on Wednesday.

"There are plans to further upgrade the T-80BVM tank in the following areas: boosting its firepower, increasing its protection, raising its maneuverability and controllability," the press office informed.

The T-80BVM is the upgraded version of the T-80BV tank. The T-80BVM has been produced by the Omsk Transport Machine-Building Enterprise (integrated into the Uralvagonzavod Group).

The T-80BVM tank features an improved 125mm cannon and a more powerful 1,250 hp gas turbine engine. The main battle tank is furnished with a multi-channel gunner sight, a mechanic-driver’s vision device and an armament stabilizer. The tank is reinforced with slat and modular reactive armor.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.