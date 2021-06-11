Militants deploying troops, armored vehicles to Syrian settlements - Russian military

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Illegal armed groups are deploying militants and armored vehicles to the Saan and Majdalia settlements in Syria’s Idlib province, Deputy Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Vadim Kulit said at a briefing on Friday.

"According to objective monitoring data, illegal armed troops active in the southern part of the Idlib de-escalation zone are deploying militant units and armored vehicles to the Saan and Majdalia settlements in the Idlib province," Kulit pointed out.

According to him, Syrian government forces point to the growing number of shelling attacks by militants on the positions of Syrian armed forces near Ruwayha, Jubas and Saraqib.

According to the Russian Center for Reconciliation, 38 bombardments by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) were recorded in the Idlib de-escalation zone, including 17 in the Idlib province, eight in the Latakia province, four in the Aleppo province and nine in the Hama province.