Russia’s Aerospace Force to ramp up flight intensity — Defense Minister

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Aerospace Force will substantially boost the intensity of flights in the summer training period, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Tuesday.

The Defense Ministry pays special attention to the safety of flights in the Russian Army, the defense chief stressed.

"In this area, we pay special attention to the work with young pilots serving in operational units. In the summer training period, they will continue learning to operate aircraft. The intensity of flights will grow considerably," the defense chief said.

The Russian defense minister instructed all the commanders to use an individual approach in planning and controlling young pilots’ flight training. "It is important to determine an optimal load for each young specialist taking into account the actual level of his training and skills," Shoigu stressed.

The existing system of training military aircraft crews has helped to cope successfully with all the tasks assigned to aviation in a surprise combat readiness check in April, the defense minister added.