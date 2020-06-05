Russia’s air and missile defense forces repel notional air strike on Moscow in drills

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force’s special-purpose air and missile defense troops repelled a notional enemy’s air strike against Moscow in drills, making 30 notional missile launches, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Friday.

"During the check, the quick reaction alert units of radio-technical and anti-aircraft missile regiments of the Aerospace Force’s air and missile defense large unit timely detected and notionally fired at all the designated targets," the ministry said.

The drills involved the combat teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ and S-300 ‘Favorit’ surface-to-air missile systems and Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun launchers, which performed over 30 notional launches, the ministry specified.

During the drills, Su-35S, Su-34 and Su-30SM aircraft and Mi-24P helicopters simulated the notional enemy’s reconnaissance planes and drones, the statement says.

The combat readiness check of the air defense quick reaction alert forces involved over 40 combat teams of the anti-aircraft missile and radio-technical personnel of the Aerospace Force’s air and missile defense large unit, the ministry specified.

"During the check, the issues of inter-operability with the quick reaction alert forces and capabilities of the air defense troops of the Western Military District were practiced," the ministry added.