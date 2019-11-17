Russian Su-57 sales to Turkey possible after domestic demand is satisfied - official

DUBAI /UAE/, November 17. /TASS/. Russian will be able to sell its fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets to Turkey only when the initial domestic demand for such jets is satisfied, chief of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on Sunday on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2019.

"The issues of possible supplies of Su-27’s to Turkey will be considered only after the Russian army’s initial demands for these fifth generation fighter jets are satisfied," he said, adding that Russia was ready to look at a possibility of selling Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey is Ankara was interested in that.

The topic of Turkey’s possible purchase of Russian fighter jets surfaced after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Moscow on August 27. He demonstrated interest to the Sukhoi combat aircraft when together with Russian President Vladimir Putin they were visiting the MAKS-2019 aerospace show outside Moscow. He said he did not rule out that Turkey could buy Russian Su-35 and Su-57 jets if the United States refused to supply F-35’s.