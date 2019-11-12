Russian defense minister arrives to Egypt

CAIRO, November 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived to the Egyptian capital Cairo, where he is scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Tuesday.

During the visit, Shoigu is also expected to head the Russian delegation to the sixth session of the Russian-Egyptian commission on defense cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Rossiyana Markovskaya told reporters.

"Within the framework of the bilateral commission’s work, a separate meeting with Egyptian Minister of Defense and Military Production Mohamed Ahmed Zaki has been scheduled," she said.

According to Markovskaya, the upcoming talks would focus on issues of international and regional security, the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, as well as issues of Russian-Egyptian military and defense cooperation.