Kremlin describes S-400 missile system supply to India as favorable

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has pointed out that Indian partners are interested in discussing military-technical cooperation between the countries and lauded the "favorable" situation around Russian S-400 missile systems’ supply to India, he told the Russian TV on Wednesday.

"The very sensitive but all the more important topic of our cooperation was discussed - details of the <…> military-technical cooperation. Our Indian partners are exhibiting great interest. And the discussion of this topic <…> continued during the talks between the Russian and the Indian delegations," he said.

"Favorable," he responded to a request to comment on the S-400 missile systems’ supply. "Yes, of course, it was discussed and everything is developing positively here."

Earlier, Russia and India settled an issue with the Indian advance payment to have the Russian S-400 missile system supplied. The Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation reported that the S-400 contract would be fulfilled in accordance with the agreements reached and documents signed.

New Delhi revealed its intention to purchase the S-400 systems back in 2015. The $5.43 billion contract was signed in 2018. Washington met the news with disdain, threatening to impose sanctions on states that purchase arms and military equipment from Russia.

Russia’s S-400 Triumph (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. Apart from India, China was the first to sign an S-400 missile system supply and was later followed by Turkey, the first NATO country to place such an order.