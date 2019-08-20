Two Russian nuclear monitoring stations resume operation — CTBTO

TASS, August 20. Russian nuclear monitoring stations in Peleduy and Bilibino have resumed transmission of data, Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Lassina Zerbo said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"RN stations RUP 56 (Peleduy) and RUP 57 (Bilibino) have resumed operations in Russia and are currently backfilling data to the PTS. Excellent cooperation and support from our Russian station operators under "The Provisional Operation Status of the IIMS"," he wrote.

Earlier, a CTBTO representative told TASS that on August 10 Russian stations in Dubna and Kirov stopped transmissions due to connection failure. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that two more stations in Bilibino and Zalesovo were not transmitting signals, citing Zerbo. The organization did not mention any signal failures from Peleduy.