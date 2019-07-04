Russian submersible’s fire started in battery compartment — defense chief

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The fire aboard a submersible, which killed 14 submariners, started in the battery compartment, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"The main cause of the incident has been established: it was a fire in the battery compartment and then it spread," the Kremlin website quoted Shoigu as saying.

An operational headquarters comprising the submersible’s designers and industry representatives is carrying out its work to investigate the incident, the defense chief said.

Fire on the submersible

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday that 14 submariners had died in a fire on a submersible in Russian waters on July 1.

"On July 1, fourteen submariners - sailors died in Russian territorial waters as a result of inhaling combustion products aboard a research submersible designated for studying the seafloor and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy after a fire broke out during bathymetric measurements," the ministry said in a statement.