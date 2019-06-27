Russia not going to review its defense plans for Far East — Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is not going to give up its plans to boost the capacities of its Pacific Fleet and other military forces in the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Financial Times, published by the Kremlin website on Thursday.

"We will continue to develop our Pacific Fleet as planned. Of course, we also respond to global developments and to what happens in relations between other countries. We can see all of this, but it does not affect our defence development plans, including those in the Russian Far East," Putin said.

"We are self-sufficient, and we are confident. Russia is the largest continental power," he added.

The Russian leader said Russia had have a nuclear submarine base in the Far East. The country keeps boosting its defense potential in the region in accordance with plans, including to ensure safety on the Northern Sea Route, which Russia plans to develop.

"We intend to attract many partners to this effort, including our Chinese partners. We may even reach an agreement with American shippers and with India, which has also indicated its interest in the Northern Sea Route," Putin said.

"I would say that we are also primed for cooperation in the Asia Pacific region, and I have grounds to believe that Russia can make a considerable, tangible and positive contribution to stabilising the situation," he added.