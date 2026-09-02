US destroys new Iranian weapons near Strait of Hormuz — Trump

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that US armed forces had destroyed new Iranian weapons near the Strait of Hormuz.

"We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz - some defensive, some offensive," Trump told reporters at the White House. Iran had been trying to rebuild its radar and missile systems, he said. "They were building it. It was almost finished, so we took it out," Trump added.

Earlier, US Central Command reported a series of strikes on targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions were heard along the country’s southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. Fars, citing a Red Crescent official, reported that at least 68 people were injured and five killed in a US strike on a wedding ceremony venue in the Iranian city of Sirik.