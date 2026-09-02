Two seafarers killed in supertanker incident in Strait of Hormuz — shipowner

DOHA, September 2. /TASS/. Two crew members of the Sidr supertanker owned by Saudi Arabia’s national shipping carrier Bahri were killed in an incident off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz overnight into September 1, the company said in a statement on X.

Bahri confirms that its vessel Sidr <...> was involved in a security incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. <...> It is with profound sadness that Bahri confirms the loss of two of its Filipino seafarers as a result of the incident," the statement reads.

The company "remains in continuous contact with the vessel and is coordinating closely with the relevant authorities and maritime industry stakeholders, while continuing to closely monitor developments."

Bloomberg reported earlier that two oil supertankers had been struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on the night of August 31 to September 1. The incident involving the Sidr took place 17 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s port city of Khasab while the vessel was attempting to exit the Persian Gulf.