Erdogan says Russia has surpassed Germany in number of tourists visiting Turkey

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. Russia has taken first place in the number of tourists visiting Turkey, surpassing Germany, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted growth of the number of tourists from Russia visiting Turkey at a meeting with Erdogan earlier, adding that almost 7 mln people travelled to the country in 2025.

"We welcome millions of Russian tourists to our country. No other country sends as many tourists to Turkey. As you know, Germany used to hold a strong position, but Russia has surpassed it," the Turkish leader said.

Erdogan also emphasized the "impressive cooperation with Russia in many areas, from energy to trade, from tourism to investment.".