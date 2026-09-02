NATO reconnaissance aircraft flies over Baltic Sea region for second straight day

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. A NATO Bombardier Artemis II reconnaissance aircraft is flying in the Baltic Sea region for the second day in a row, including around the Kaliningrad Region, a source in the European Union’s air traffic control services told TASS.

"The Bombardier Artemis II reconnaissance aircraft has been spotted in the Baltic Sea region for the second day in a row. Today it is flying around the Kaliningrad Region, using the airspace of Poland and Lithuania, as well as the sector over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea," the source said. He noted that the aircraft flew in from its base airfield in Constanta, and is currently travelling at an altitude of about 11 km, using flight corridors designated for civil aviation.

The day before, the source recalled, the aircraft flew over Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, turning around near the coast of the Gulf of Finland. It did not approach the borders of Russia or Belarus at that time. The source also noted that last summer, the Bombardier Artemis II was spotted on multiple occasions both in the Baltic Sea region and over the neutral waters of the Black Sea, where it typically flew from west to east and back in the southern part of the sea. In July, it set a sort of record by spending nine hours in the air over the waters.