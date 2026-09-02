Erdogan tells Putin Turkey ready to help achieve peace in Ukraine

ANKARA, September 2. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to do anything it can to help bring about a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Bishkek.

"Turkey is working toward peaceful settlements of conflicts in the region. Both Mr. Putin and we expect the war between Russia and Ukraine to end peacefully as soon as possible. We want the peace process between Russia and Ukraine to begin as soon as possible and for peace to prevail," Erdogan told journalists from his press pool upon returning from the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Erdogan believes Putin is ready for the conflict to end. "Is Putin happy about this? No. He also expects everything to end peacefully as soon as possible. We made it clear to Mr. Putin that we are ready to do everything possible for peace. We are ready to make every effort to achieve this goal," he said.