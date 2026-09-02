Israel to attack Iranian nuclear facilities if Tehran escalates tensions — portal

WASHINGTON, September 2. /TASS/. The Israeli military plans to strike Iranian nuclear facilities if Tehran launches an attack on Israel first, Al-Monitor reported, citing sources in the Israeli leadership.

According to the sources, Israel is currently seeking to avoid a direct confrontation with Iran amid ongoing US strikes against the Islamic Republic. The country is interested in maintaining the status quo but is prepared to escalate if necessary.

At the same time, Israeli leaders acknowledge that Iranian authorities could launch limited strikes against Israel under domestic pressure from more radical elements. The Israeli Air Force remains on high alert. Should tensions escalate, the Israeli military’s primary targets would be Iranian nuclear facilities, while energy and transport infrastructure, as well as government institutions, would be considered secondary targets.

Last night, US Central Command reported a series of strikes against targets in Iran. According to Press TV, explosions were reported along the country’s southern coast, including on Qeshm Island and in several cities. In retaliation, Iranian forces struck US military targets in Jordan, Bahrain, and Iraq.