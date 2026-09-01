Iranian Foreign Ministry warns US against any 'provocations'

TEHRAN, September 1. /TASS/. Iran's armed forces will respond to any provocative US actions, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei said.

"We must remain vigilant and monitor the enemy's actions. No provocation will go unanswered by our armed forces," he said at a press briefing.

Baghaei also stressed that the United States must be held accountable "for numerous violations of the memorandum of understanding."

The United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28. Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum of understanding in June calling for an immediate ceasefire on all fronts, including in Lebanon. However, the United States resumed large-scale strikes on Iran overnight on July 8, accusing Tehran of violating the agreement regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

On August 30, US forces struck two missile launchers on Larak Island in southern Iran. Tehran responded by striking US forces in Jordan.