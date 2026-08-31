LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. Ukrainian residents are angry that the country’s authorities have set up ammunition depots in residential areas, The Guardian reported.

"Those who set up the depot here are to blame. There are people here, this is a village. You can’t keep something like that here," a resident of the Kiev Region told the newspaper.

International human rights organizations had earlier reported that Ukrainian authorities use kindergartens and residential buildings to deploy military equipment.